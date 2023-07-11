Federal judge identifies eight reasons why Microsoft has no incentive to withhold Call of Duty

It's official: The FTC has lost its fight to obtain a preliminary injunction that would forcibly prohibit the Microsoft-Activision merger until the completion of the FTC's internal administrative hearing, and the two companies can potentially commence the merger in the coming days.

Microsoft is on the cusp of merging with Activision and forming a mega-publisher that brings multiple billion-dollar franchises to Xbox Game Pass. Today, federal judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction order on the Microsoft-Activision merger, and Judge Corley also ordered that the temporary restraining order enjoining Microsoft and Activision be lifted by July 15. The merger is expected to close ahead of the FTC's Phase III administrative lawsuit starts in August.

In a 53-page report, Judge Corley outlines the reasons why she denied the FTC's preliminary injunction request. This includes eight separate key reasons why Microsoft does not have the incentive to withhold access to the $31 billion Call of Duty franchise from Sony's PlayStation games division. While the report acknowledges that Microsoft certainly will have the ability to withhold Call of Duty because they will own the franchise, Judge Corley says that the FTC has not adequately shown that the Xbox games division does not have the incentive to do so.