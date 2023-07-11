All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 16GB graphics card launch is looking more low-key by the minute

Now we're told the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB flavor is a card that NVIDIA's board making partners really don't want to know about, and reviews will arrive late.

Published
1 minute & 34 seconds read time

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti graphics card with 16GB of VRAM is supposedly launching next week - if the rumors are correct - but word is that reviews will be thin on the ground.

Hardware Unboxed tweeted to let us know that there is no official review program for this 16GB spin on the RTX 4060 Ti, and even outside of NVIDIA - which isn't producing a Founders Edition - the company's graphics card making partners "really don't want to know about it [the 4060 Ti]."

Hardware Unboxed further notes that every NVIDIA partner says they won't be providing any review samples, and they aren't even certain of the launch date (rumored to be July 18).

The theory is, then, that NVIDIA doesn't want any coverage for the 16GB version, perhaps because the company is fearful of it getting panned - particularly for that price tag of $499 in the US, which is already a pretty controversial talking point, shall we say.

None of this is really all that surprising, though. In fairness, it's unlikely NVIDIA would make much of a fuss about what's only a very slightly different spin on the 4060 Ti anyway (the spec is the same with the new variant, except for that doubling of the VRAM from 8GB to 16GB).

When you consider that, combined with the reception of the original RTX 4060 Ti (8GB), and then the RTX 4060 falling flat on its face, seemingly going by sales figures and what we hear on the grapevine - all this has pretty much scared NVIDIA off making any noise at all about the 16GB spin.

By the sound of things, we can expect the lowest of low-key launches - as the grapevine has already indicated - and reviews will likely appear late, after the graphics card is on shelves.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com, nvidia.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

