All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

NVIDIA RTX 4060 sales leak claims GPU is a launch flop like the 4060 Ti

Shaky sales in Europe, and the same story in Japan? That's our first taste of rumors around how the RTX 4060 fared on the shelves on launch day.

NVIDIA RTX 4060 sales leak claims GPU is a launch flop like the 4060 Ti
Published
2 minutes & 23 seconds read time

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 graphics card is reportedly struggling for sales right out of the gate, or so we hear from sources in Japan and Europe.

For starters, take a look at the above tweet. It shows a shop in the Japanese Akihabara shopping hub that didn't even bother to open for the launch, and a second store that was open for business.

The latter had a launch day queue of... wait for it... one keen gamer. No, technically a single person isn't a queue, but you get the point. The interest level in Japan was pretty low, then, we can guess.

(You may recall that the exact same scenario unfurled with the launch of the RTX 4060 Ti - just one gamer turned up at the Akihabara hub - and that GPU clearly hasn't sold well since, either).

The other news on the RTX 4060 sales front comes from 3D Center, a German tech site that regularly keeps track of elements of sales in that country. We're told that the first day's sales from MindFactory, a major German retailer, totaled just 10 units. Yes, you read that right: 10, spelled t-e-n; we didn't miss off a zero here.

As 3D Center observes, day-one sales of a few hundred could be regarded as 'mediocre,' so 10 is, well, pretty tragic.

How bizarre

This is bizarrely low sounding, to be honest. Yes, we get that a lot of folks aren't happy with the RTX 4060, you only have to look at opinions and reviews online - but it's far from a bad graphics card. (It scored a 'recommended' in our review, as you may have seen).

It may be less-than-ideal in some respects, but we previously figured that it might be decently popular. Mainly based on the poor reaction to the RTX 4060 Ti, which we expected really, given the price. Indeed, we theorized that part of the lackluster 4060 Ti sales was down to folks passing on that model and waiting for the RTX 4060.

That doesn't appear to be the case, though, and at least initially, the 4060 seems to be just as unpopular as its faster stablemate.

What's going on here, then? Is this a reflection of the broader sentiment of gamers turning against NVIDIA, after a whole lot of pricing aggro being thrown their way for what seems like forever (in terms of MSRPs for Lovelace, and stock shortage-fueled price hikes with Ampere). Combined with cost-of-living pains that are making folks look at discounted last-gen GPUs, as we recently heard (see: Practically no one's buying NVIDIA RTX 4000 or AMD RDNA 3 GPUs).

Perhaps, but it's still very early days yet, so we shouldn't declare the RTX 4060 dead and buried on day two of its existence. Still, the way things look at first glance is certainly a bit of a shocker.

Let's see how sales fare over the next few weeks, and whether we get the GPU dropping below MSRP, as no doubt we'll be hearing more from the usual leakers and rumor-mongers.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Inspired Graphics Card

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$299.99
- - -
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$299.99
- - -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/30/2023 at 10:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, 3dcenter.org, dexerto.com, nvidia.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.