NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti GPU with 16GB VRAM rumored to launch on July 18

The fresh spin on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card should be here in under a fortnight, but how many gamers are going to buy this 16GB version?

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti graphics card launched in an initial incarnation that offered 8GB of VRAM, much to the chagrin of many gamers, and if you were waiting for the 16GB variant, it's almost at hand now.

We already knew that NVIDIA was planning on bringing the 16GB flavor out in July, of course, but we're still not sure exactly when - info that MEGAsizeGPU, a regular hardware leaker on Twitter has provided.

As ever, treat this with a good deal of caution, but the theory is that the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will emerge on July 18, which is just under a fortnight away.

That's according to what looks like a leaked document, although there's always a chance that it's fabricated somehow (not necessarily by the leaker, we should add). Or indeed that it's genuine, but now out of date with NVIDIA having changed the release schedule in the meantime.

You can't have missed the complaints and controversy around the RTX 4060 Ti only having 8GB in its first version, but the catch with this second take is that while it provides plenty of VRAM in doubling that up, it's pricey.

For a mid-range graphics card you're looking at an MSRP of $499, which is a pretty steep ask. We still remember the days when a top-end graphics card wouldn't run to that much damage to your wallet, but sadly, those times are a very distant memory now.

That asking price is $100 more than the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, which is a pretty hefty premium on top, especially given how lackluster the sales of the 8GB spin have been.

We can't see the 16GB version being much of a success story either - even the vanilla RTX 4060 has struggled at $299 - and we're betting this is another GPU set to get some early price cuts below MSRP.

In short, NVIDIA is having a tough time of things lately, sales-wise - with gamers looking to last-gen products instead of Lovelace - and that's unlikely to change with the release of this graphics card.