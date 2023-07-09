GEEKOM MiniAir 11 SFF PC Summer Sale - Intel Celeron mini PC for just $194 with $135 discount

GEEKOM is back yet again with another big sales event, this time for summer. They are offering up its MiniAir 11 small form factor mini PC powered by Intel's 11th Gen Celeron-5105 CPU (4 Cores, 4 Threads, 4M Cache, and up to 2.9GHz), 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM (expandable to 32GB) for just $194, and Microsoft Windows 11 Professional comes installed.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

When not on sale, this system sells for $329, but right now, you can save a huge $135 when buying it from GEEKOM. That works out to be a massive 41% discount. Just enter coupon code summer5air at checkout to remove $5 from the price. The coupon code is valid from July 10th till September 10th, 2023.

GEEKOM's MiniAir 11 is a tiny PC weighing just 500 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 34mm - it's small enough to almost fit in your pants pocket. It is powered by Intel's 11th Gen Celeron N5095 processor (4 Cores, 4 Threads, 4M Cache, up to 2.9GHz) with a TDP of just 15 watts and Intel UHD 605 Graphics. It comes installed with 8GB DDR4 SO-DIMM memory modules in dual-channel mode, with upgradability up to 32GB if required. Also included is a 256GB 2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA SSD, which is upgradable to a 1TB drive.

3

As far as connectivity goes, you get the following assortment of ports, which is impressive for such a tiny system.

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port

2 x USB-C ports (data only)

1 x SD card reader (USB 2.0)

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 1.4 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, is supported and installed from the factory. You also get Bluetooth v4.2, Intel 1Gbps ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 5 wireless, Kensington lock, and the all-important power adapter. And inside the box, you get the following:

1 x MiniAir 11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

At this price, if you are limited for space and in the market for a tiny computer for office and productivity tasks, you could do far worse than one of these new discounted mini PCs from GEEKOM.