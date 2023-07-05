Intel's NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon SFF PC is over $500 cheaper at GEEKNUC than Amazon

GEEKNUC is currently running an epic summer sale where it is offering Intel's NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon SFF PC, the 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD model, for an incredibly low $1099. Typically, this small form factor computer can sell for almost $2300. On Amazon right now, the very same system is selling for $1625.

GEEKNUC's website lists the NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon for $1149, but if you enter coupon code NUC12SNK50 at check out, you'll get a further $50 discount, bringing the total to $1099, a huge $526 cheaper than Amazon at the time of writing, or almost 33% cheaper. GEEKNUC tells us its the cheapest price in the USA and it definitely looks that way. GEEKNUC is an Intel partner and Titanium member, and guarantees that all NUCs are brand new and genuine, with a three-year warranty and 30-day no-questions-asked returns.

This capable little computer comes packed with Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU with boost speed of 4.7GHz, Intel Arc A770M graphics, 32GB of Kingston DDR4 memory, 1TB Kingston OM8PDP3 SSD, and Windows 11 Pro. You also get 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, Bluetooth v5.2, a 330-watt power supply, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX1690i, 2x front USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x front USB Gen2x2 Type-C, and HDMI 2.1.

GEEKNUC's also has the higher-end 64GB RAM + 2TB SSD model for sale on its website for an equally impressive $1249, or you can pick up the barebones version for $949 and bring your own SSD and memory. These are really incredible deals for the NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon and if you have been wanting to get your hands-on one of these little computers, it seems now is the time to pounce and save yourself a decent amount of money.

Do you own one of these Intel NUC SSFs already? Let's everybody know in the comments below what you think of it.