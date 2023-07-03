All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S appears in China and it features a blower-fan cooling design

Another two-slot GeForce RTX 4090 with an old-school blower fan emerges, this time from MSI with the mysterious new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S appears in China and it features a blower-fan cooling design
Published
Updated
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

A stealthy GPU release from MSI, with a brand-new GeForce RTX 4090 GPU from the popular brand, is not getting anything in the way of an official announcement or reveal. However, it's not hard to see why, as the new MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S looks to be exclusive to the Chinese market and features a traditional blower-fan cooling design.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S with blower-fan cooling, image credit: ShiinaChaos.
Open Gallery 3

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S with blower-fan cooling, image credit: ShiinaChaos.

It's not something we expected to see, but there looks to be some interest in GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs using this cooler design to keep the overall thickness down to a more manageable two-slot size. We reported on the new AFOX RTX 4090, another GPU with a blower-fan design, a week ago.

Without recognizable branding on the MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S, odds are this GPU is positioned as a workstation RTX GPU for the Chinese market. Although less capable than high-end Ada-powered workstation GPUs, it could present a more affordable alternative for intensive workloads. Especially when crowded workstation PCs are designed for GPUs not to be at most two slots thick.

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S with blower-fan cooling, image credit: ShiinaChaos.
Open Gallery 3

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 AERO S with blower-fan cooling, image credit: ShiinaChaos.

According to the source, this blower-fan RTX 4090 from MSI was manufactured in April 2023, so it's a reasonably recent card. Regarding specs, it follows the reference GeForce RTX 4090 specs from NVIDIA with an AD102-300 GPU featuring 16384 CUDA Cores paired and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. As a two-slot blower-fan RTX 4090, the odds are that it will be limited to 450W power-wise.

Back in the day, most high-end GPUs were released with this cooling style, and for many out there, it's still more than viable as an option. The move to axial fans and chunky heatsinks has improved thermals and performance, but often at the expense of size. Most GeForce RTX 4090 cards are massive 3.5-4-slot thick behemoths so many gamers would be interested in something like this from MSI. At CES 2023, we got to check out MSI's new Gaming X Slim range, which aims to shrink the size of its GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up using existing cooling methods, and that was exciting to see.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDRR6X

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1599.99
$1599.99 $1649.99 -
Buy
$1599.99
$1599.99 $1649.99 $1649.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/3/2023 at 1:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.