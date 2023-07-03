NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 is the most popular GPU according to the latest Steam Hardware survey

The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for June 2023 are in, so let's go through all the movers and shakers and see what GPUs are out there.

The latest Steam Hardware Survey results for June 2023 are here, so let's look at the latest snapshot of GPUs out there powering everyone's PC gaming action. Per the headline, the most popular GPU looks to be the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, with a 5.5% share. The USD 150 entry-level card from 2019 was designed for 1080p performance but has since been superseded with entries like the GeForce RTX 3050.

As expected, NVIDIA once again dominates the overall discrete GPU market.

NVIDIA once again dominates the list, with 76.05% of all Steam users rocking an NVIDIA GPU, followed by 15.04% from AMD and 8.66% from Intel. That said, the only GPUs released last year that appear on the list are from NVIDIA.

The GeForce GTX 1650 is the first of many entry-level, mainstream, and mid-range GeForce graphics cards from the last couple of generations that make up the top ten GPUs, according to the latest Steam Hardware Survey results. Plus, old faithful - the GeForce GTX 1060 - is sitting at number three. Not far behind the GTX 1650 sits the GeForce RTX 3060 with a 4.6% share, though it's interesting to see the GeForce RTX 3070 in the top ten too.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - 5.50% (-0.35%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - 4.60% (0.13%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 - 4.45% (0.34%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU - 4.14% (0.24%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 4.04% (0.34%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 3.51% (0.19%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - 3.32% (0.10%) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 - 3.20% (1.82%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - 2.90% (0.05%) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 - 2.58% (0.11%)

We can see that the top GPUs from the previous Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 30 Series generation look to be the GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080. With the new Ada-powered GeForce RTX 40 Series still fresh on the scene, the most popular models include the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, GeForce RTX 4090, and GeForce RTX 4080. The GeForce RTX 4070 is also starting to appear after it launched in April 2023.

The Steam Deck's GPU makes a surprise appearance in the latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey for June 2023.

The Steam Hardware Survey also shows the changes relative to previous months, with the most significant growth seen across the GeForce RTX 1660 (+1.8%), GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (+0.49%), GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (+0.15%), GeForce RTX 4090 (+0.11%), GeForce RTX 4070 (+0.15%), and AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT (+0.19%).

The most significant gains for AMD look to be with previous generation RDNA 2 graphics cards, which highlights that many PC gamers have been taking advantage of the recent massive discounts on GPUs like the Radeon RX 6700 XT, 6750 XT, 6600 XT, and others. Every RDNA 2 card on the list looks to have made some gains, which is great news for Team Red.

One new AMD addition, "AMD VANGOGH," aka the Steam Deck, has also debuted in the list with a 0.57% share - proving that Valve's PC gaming handheld is as popular as we assumed.