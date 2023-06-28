All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Microsoft may have significantly lowered Windows license prices for NVIDIA's GeForce Now

NVIDIA and Microsoft signed multi-year deals that offer Xbox and Activision content to GeForce Now, and an addendum may have lowered Windows license costs.

Microsoft may have significantly lowered Windows license prices for NVIDIA's GeForce Now
Published
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

The FTC v Microsoft federal case gives more insight into how Microsoft eventually got NVIDIA to get on board with the $68.7 billion Activision merger proposal.

Microsoft may have significantly lowered Windows license prices for NVIDIA's GeForce Now 3
Open Gallery 2

When Microsoft announced it was planning to buy Activision for nearly $70 billion, NVIDIA had originally opposed the deal. In today's evidentiary hearing of the FTC v Microsoft case, NVIDIA's SVP of gaming Jeff Fisher gave insight on how Microsoft allayed NVIDIA's concerns about the merger affecting cloud gaming.

In his testimony, Fisher said that a secondary attachment to the main Microsoft-NVIDIA agreement had solved NVIDIA's worries on the merger. The add-on is called the Windows Addendum, and it seems to have significantly lowered the licensing fees that NVIDIA has to pay Microsoft to secure Windows OS licenses (possibly among other things).

Below we have a transcription of Fisher's testimony:

Q Prior to executing the agreement, nvidia had expressed concerns with microsoft's acquisition of Activision correct?

As it relates to cloud gaming, yes.

Q As part of resolving these concerns, NVIDIA also entered into a Windows Addendum with Microsoft?

That's correct.

Q Do you understand the value of the Windows Addendum to NVIDIA?

Generally yes, I don't have a specific dollar amount. Generally it's to significantly reduce our cost of operating a cloud gaming service.

A Windows OS is required to running a cloud business. The terms of operating on that were at risk and this agreement significantly reduces the costs, and reduces the burden of operating a cloud gaming service.

Q The windows addendum and the microsoft agreement were signed on the same day?

Yes

Further in his testimony, Fisher said that the Windows Addendum helped NVIDIA maintain GeForce Now as a stable business. He also indicated that the addendum was centered around licensing costs:

"I mentioned earlier that operating a PC cloud gaming service requires Windows. And Microsoft has...that is a different group within Microsoft, but it's related to cloud gaming. So in order for us, in addition to content, we need to have an economic model that is sustainable. The licensing fees of operating a cloud gaming service was part of the position."

Microsoft has already starting executing on its 10-year deal by bringing Xbox games to GeForce Now, and the agreement seems very low-risk for the Xbox company.

I've gone so far as to say that xCloud may never get its own separate subscription service because Microsoft can have competitors like NVIDIA do the heavy lifting and distribute its games through NVIDIA's powerful servers rather than relying on server banks of already-obsolete Xbox Series X consoles.

Buy at Amazon

Diablo IV - PlayStation 5

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$68.94
$68.94 $69.95 $69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$69.99
$69.99 $69.99 -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/28/2023 at 7:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.