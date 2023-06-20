Google Chrome for iPhone is getting some huge new features

Google Chrome for iPhone and iPad is getting four new features that will make it easier to do some impressive things without ever leaving the app.

Google Chrome is getting some big new features on the iPhone, and they're all free upgrades to the app that's already available in the App Store. Most of the new features are rolling out starting today.

There are four new features in total, and they're all specific to Chrome - none of these Google features will be available on Safari, so you'll have to use Chrome to take advantage of them. Note that you can also use the Chrome app on your iPad and benefit from all of these improvements as well.

At the top of the list is the new ability to see an address in Google Maps right from within Chrome. Now, users will be able to tap and hold on any address that Chrome detects and then see a mini version of Google Maps without switching apps.

Next is a quicker and easier way to add new events to Google Calendar. Press and hold on any detected date and you'll be given the chance to create a new calendar entry while Chrome will automatically populate the date and time date.

Visiting a website in another language? Now, selecting the text will see a new option to Google Translate that text appear. Tap it, and you'll see the translated text right within Chrome without needing to open any additional apps.

Finally, Google says that a future update will allow people to search using their camera or any image that is in the Camera app for the first time. That feature's still months away, however.

Don't yet have Google Chrome? You can download it for free from the App Store today/