World's first Android desktop robot launches for $250 and it comes with a pet mode

A former founding member of Xiaomi has launched what is being called the world's first Android desktop through his new company called JoyfulRobotics.

A company founded by a former founding member of Xiaomi has introduced the world to the very first Android desktop robot.

The founding member of Xiaomi is Li Ming and under his company JoyfulRobotics he has launched the world's first Android desktop robot that comes with a $252 price tag. The small desktop robot features a 2.1-inch circular screen that has ear-like extensions on either side of the 'head'.

According to Li Ming, the world's first desktop robot uses JoyfulRobotics' own software called GeeUI, running on Android, that gives the robot interactive capabilities such as moveable legs that allow for left and right movement, an electronic pet mode, function mode, and a hybrid mode. Notably, the robot will receive over-the-air updates that will enable users to download Android applications and personalize their experience with their desktop buddy.

Additional functionality with the desktop robot is as follows; haptic feedback, air gesture control, smartphone mini-programs, and a mysterious, undisclosed "fifth interaction mode". JoufulRobotics has also thought of developers by providing a ROM that will enable full root access for endless customization possibilities.

How big is it? The desktop robot stands at 6.5 inches and is expected to be used as a simple, customizable display, showcasing information such as time, tasks, real-time statistics, timers, and stock/cryptocurrency tickers.

Furthermore, the robot comes with USB-C wired charging, supports wireless charging, and can be controlled through a variety of ways such as voice commands, smartphones, touch, and gestures. The JoyfulRobotics Desktop Robot will go on sale for $252 on June 26.

NEWS SOURCE:gizmochina.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

