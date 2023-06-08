NASA responds to claims the government has recovered an alien spaceship with pilots inside

NASA has responded to the recent claims from a whistleblower that said the US government has recovered an alien spacecraft with pilots aboard.

The newest viral story to do with aliens comes from whistleblower David Charles Grusch, a 36-year-old decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) as well as the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

As reported yesterday, Grusch told The Debrief that the US government has recovered an alien spacecraft that contained pilots, withheld this information from Congress, and is actively covering up the program. According to Grusch and other intelligence officials, both retired and active, who vouch for his story, these events are still ongoing, with The Guardian even reporting the story with additional information that wasn't included in The Debrief story.

The first addition was that NASA has gone on record in response to Grusch's story, that's making waves.

"One of NASA's key priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life, and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial. However, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe," a NASA spokesperson told the newspaper.

Another piece of additional information sourced by The Guardian comes from Nick Pope, a UFO investigator for the British Ministry of Defence, who said, "It's one thing to have stories on the conspiracy blogs, but this takes it to the next level, with genuine insiders coming forward. People say: 'Oh, people make up stories all the time. But I think it's very different to go before Congress and go to the intelligence community inspector general and do that."

Pope said that throughout his long career, he never saw any evidence of a recovered alien spacecraft, saying that if the British government did make contact, "they didn't tell me".

As for Grusch, his story has certainly made the rounds, being picked up by multiple outlets such as New York Magazine, Vice, The Daily Beast, Huffington Post, Fox News, and more. Details of the story include Grusch saying the US government programs recovered material that includes "intact and partially intact vehicles" and that these vehicles are of "non-human origin".

Furthermore, Grusch's investigation includes interviewing high-level intelligence officials, some familiar with the government program, and others directly involved. According to Grusch, this undisclosed program was intentionally hidden from Congressional oversight, and because of his investigation, he has been illegally targeted and harassed.

Grusch coming forward with this plethora of information has inspired other fellow military personnel to tell their own stories, with Air Force insider Jonathan Grey, an intelligence officer specializing in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), who decided to use an alias, said NASIC is the nerve center for foreign air and space threat analysis, serving as the primary source of information to the Department of Defense as the facility is designed to "discover and characterize air, space, missile, and cyber threats."

"The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret. The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin - but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage," said Grey.

