Microsoft pledges to be 'determined' and 'creative' to get ATVI merger clearance

Microsoft President Brad Smith reiterates that the company is focused and committed on finding key solutions that address regulatory concerns in a bid to get the $68.7 billion Activision merger passed by the FTC and CMA.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The Microsoft-Activision merger has been cleared in 10 jurisdictions so far. Out of the handful of worldwide regions, the European Union's approval carries the most weight. EU regulators had identified two key areas of potential anti-competitive effects from the merger, but those worries were satisfied when Microsoft agreed to make certain adjustments in its post-merger business plan.

This shows that Microsoft is willing to work with regulators to find a solution to get the deal passed. Microsoft clearly wants Activision Blizzard King's mighty billion-dollar empire to supplement the Xbox brand and its grand, but unclear, plans at creating a universal video game platform that connects and sells games on mobile, PC, and console.

There's just two regulators that are standing in the way: The FTC in the United States, and the CMA in the United Kingdom. Of these countries, Activision-Blizzard games are significant contributors to earnings and make up a strong market share; Activision filings show that it makes 49% of its total 2022 net revenues from the U.S. (about $4.2 billion), and 11% from the U.K. ($828 million), so Activision carries more weight in these areas than any of the jurisdictions that have approved the merger, with the great exception of the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), which generated $1.08 billion in 2022.

4

In a recent interview with CNN's First Move's Julia Chatterley, Microsoft President Brad Smith reiterates his previous points that the company wants to work with regulators to find a way to pass the merger.

Smith says that we can count on Microsoft "being creative," which was certainly the case during its press conference in Brussels where the company took the FTC's market definition--a curious High-Performance Console Relevant Market definition that excludes Nintendo--to present skewed data that technically fit with the FTC's definition, which narrowed the video games industry's console players to just PlayStation vs Xbox.

4

Below we have a transcription from the interview: