Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially coming to PC

It's official: The next first-party Sony game to break PlayStation 5 exclusivity is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming to PC on July 26.

Following Jim Ryan's assertions that PC is a "significant profit contributor" to the PlayStation business, it's no wonder that Sony is continuing its PC gaming efforts. Now Sony has announced the latest first-party game to drop on PC, and it's a big one.

Today Sony and Insomniac Games announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26, complete with support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups, raytracing, DLSS 3.0, AMD FSR 2.0, and Intel XeSS support--alongside NVIDIA Reflex as well.

The game is priced at $59.99 and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check below for more info: