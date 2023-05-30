Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially coming to PC

The rumors were right: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the next first-party PlayStation 5 exclusive making the hop over to PC.
Following Jim Ryan's assertions that PC is a "significant profit contributor" to the PlayStation business, it's no wonder that Sony is continuing its PC gaming efforts. Now Sony has announced the latest first-party game to drop on PC, and it's a big one.
Today Sony and Insomniac Games announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26, complete with support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups, raytracing, DLSS 3.0, AMD FSR 2.0, and Intel XeSS support--alongside NVIDIA Reflex as well.
The game is priced at $59.99 and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check below for more info:
Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they venture onto a PC near you for the very first time. Help them take on an evil emperor from another reality as you jump between action-packed worlds and beyond.
Enjoy a dazzling interdimensional adventure. Developed by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games and brought to PC by Nixxes Software.
- Blast your way through an interdimensional adventure as Ratchet and Clank make their way to PC for the very first time!
- Wrap your eyes around delightful, diverse dimensions, with ultra-wide support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (triple monitor support) resolutions!*
- See the omniverse brought to life with the option of unlocked frame rates! You can also enjoy ray-traced reflections, as well as newly added, ray-traced shadows for exteriors.*
- Witness the very latest, performance-enhancing upscaling technologies for yourself, including NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games' Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.
- Play with the DualSense™ controller to experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.** Or choose mouse and keyboard - with a wide range of control customization options.
- Includes support for achievements and cloud saves on PC game launchers.
* Compatible PC and graphics card required for enhanced graphics.
** Wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features.