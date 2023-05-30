All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially coming to PC

It's official: The next first-party Sony game to break PlayStation 5 exclusivity is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, coming to PC on July 26.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially coming to PC
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

The rumors were right: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the next first-party PlayStation 5 exclusive making the hop over to PC.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is officially coming to PC 1
Open Gallery 2

Following Jim Ryan's assertions that PC is a "significant profit contributor" to the PlayStation business, it's no wonder that Sony is continuing its PC gaming efforts. Now Sony has announced the latest first-party game to drop on PC, and it's a big one.

Today Sony and Insomniac Games announced Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC on July 26, complete with support for 21:9, 32:9 and up to 48:9 resolutions for triple monitor setups, raytracing, DLSS 3.0, AMD FSR 2.0, and Intel XeSS support--alongside NVIDIA Reflex as well.

The game is priced at $59.99 and will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Check below for more info:

Go dimension-hopping with Ratchet and Clank as they venture onto a PC near you for the very first time. Help them take on an evil emperor from another reality as you jump between action-packed worlds and beyond.

Enjoy a dazzling interdimensional adventure. Developed by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games and brought to PC by Nixxes Software.

  • Blast your way through an interdimensional adventure as Ratchet and Clank make their way to PC for the very first time!
  • Wrap your eyes around delightful, diverse dimensions, with ultra-wide support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (triple monitor support) resolutions!*
  • See the omniverse brought to life with the option of unlocked frame rates! You can also enjoy ray-traced reflections, as well as newly added, ray-traced shadows for exteriors.*
  • Witness the very latest, performance-enhancing upscaling technologies for yourself, including NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS and Insomniac Games' Temporal Injection. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.
  • Play with the DualSense™ controller to experience haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.** Or choose mouse and keyboard - with a wide range of control customization options.
  • Includes support for achievements and cloud saves on PC game launchers.

* Compatible PC and graphics card required for enhanced graphics.

** Wired connection required to experience the full range of in-game controller features.

Buy at Amazon

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.99
$56.32$57.44$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/30/2023 at 12:03 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.