All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

AORUS Windforce GeForce RTX 40 Series showcased with Bionic Shark Fans

At Computex 2023 GIGABYTE shows us some new fans for their AORUS Windforce GeForce RTX 4090 inspired by shark skin and its unique properties.

AORUS Windforce GeForce RTX 40 Series showcased with Bionic Shark Fans
Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

At Computex 2023, we had the chance to catch up with the team at GIGABYTE and got the opportunity to take a look at some very cool new products, one of them being the new AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER 24G with the company's new Bionic shark fans.

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER 24G with Bionic Shark fans.
Open Gallery 4

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER 24G with Bionic Shark fans.

Take a closer look at the blades on this triple-fan high-end GPU, and you'll notice a design that mimics the look of the skin found on sharks. The kind is found in oceans and Steven Spielberg films titled 'Jaws.'

It's a fantastic and somewhat aggressive look, but GIGABYTE quickly noted that the new Bionic Shark fans aren't just about making one of its most powerful GPUs look cool and stand out. By mimicking a shark's "dermal denticles" and its benefits to fluid dynamics, it directly translates to a 30% pressure increase and a reduction in overall noise by around 3dB thanks to the new textured surface.

A closer look at GIGABYTE's Bionic shark fans, image credit: GIGABYTE.
Open Gallery 4

A closer look at GIGABYTE's Bionic shark fans, image credit: GIGABYTE.

According to GIGABYTE, "the small cyclone generated by the bionic texture can reduce the vibration of air molecules," leading to lower overall noise - which is excellent for a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 4090.

The GPU also makes good use of the company's WINDFORCE cooling, where in addition to three 110mm bionic shark fans with alternate spinning, there are 13 copper heat pipes and a large vapor chamber that directly touches the Ada Lovelace GPU. And an LCD display that is a purely aesthetic touch.

And to add more of an aquatic reference, the large heatsink features an angular fin design to improve heat dissipation. Specs-wise, the card will ship with a dual BIOS, and compared to the reference design, the AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER 24G will ship with a boost clock speed of 2550 MHz instead of 2520 MHz.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 24G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1748.88
$1748.88$1748.88$1795.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/30/2023 at 4:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.