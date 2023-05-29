All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023

Engineered Fluids has submerged a Bitmain Antminer in oil that's then cooled through a cooling unit, enabling a higher hashrate to be achieved.

Computex 2023 is off to a racing start and while the showroom floor is inundated with PC gaming hardware we have spotted a pretty unique cryptocurrency mining rig.

Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09057
While cryptocurrency has certainly taken a downward turn since the price of Bitcoin dropped, there are still some interesting products emerging from various companies. One of those companies is Engineered Fluids, which walked us through their custom cooling solution for a Bitmain Antminer S19 90T.

As showcased by the above image, the Antminer has been completely submerged in oil which is then filtered through a cooling unit. The cooled oil keeps the system running at lower temperatures, enabling better performance, and thus, a higher hashrate.

More specifically, Engineered Fluids has overclocked the Antminer, achieving a whopping 96537.12 GH/s. If you are familiar with any Antminers you would know that when turned on and mining they produce a piercing amount of sound. Engineered Fluids has solved this problem with their oil cooling solution that dramatically reduces the amount of sound that is produced.

When I was standing next to the submerged Antminer I could barely hear it. The only thing I could hear is the cooling unit pump, which was quite minimal. Overall, Engineered Fluids has created a very interesting solution to one of the biggest problems with Antminer.

Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09073
Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09058
For more information on Engineered Fluids products, check out this link here.

Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09063
As the week continues be sure to stay tuned for more Computex 2023 coverage, as we will be posting much more news about the latest PC hardware, gaming-related products, and anything else that is announced.

Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09066
Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09070
Bitcoin Antminer spotted completely submerged in cooled oil at Computex 2023 09079
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

