All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Computex 2023PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk
GIVEAWAY: Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 DDR5, Viper Venom DDR5, and VP4300 2TB SSD

ASUS tear-down its ROG Ally, showing off its glorious insides at Computex 2023

ASUS has torn apart its ROG Ally, a powerful gaming handheld running Windows 11, and put all its innards on display at Computex 2023.

ASUS tear-down its ROG Ally, showing off its glorious insides at Computex 2023
Published
1 minute & 1 second read time

Computex 2023 is about to kick off, and we were lucky enough to explore the showroom floor a day early, which allowed us to catch a sneak peek at the dismantled ASUS ROG Ally.

ASUS tear-down its ROG Ally, showing off its glorious insides at Computex 2023 09053
Open Gallery 2

For those who aren't familiar with the ROG Ally, ASUS has entered the handheld gaming market with a powerful device running Windows 11 and boasting what ASUS claims to be the "fastest" AMD APU.

Reports indicate that this "fastest" AMD APU is built on a custom 4nm process with Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architecture. Specifically, ASUS will ship the Ally with the Z1 Extreme, similar to the Ryzen 7 7840U but with certain modifications and specific features.

In addition, ASUS has included 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, along with a 512GB M.2-2230 PCIe Gen4 SSD. Like many other handheld devices, there will be different variants of the Ally. Currently, it is confirmed that there will be Z1 Extreme and Z1 models, each with a 120Hz 1080p display, measuring 280mm x 133mm x 39mm in dimensions.

Notably, the Ally will have a peak brightness of 500 Nits and weigh 608 grams. To further illustrate the power of the Ally, its current specifications mean that it is more than twice as powerful as the Steam Deck, while being smaller and lighter than Valve's handheld.

ASUS has confirmed that the more powerful variant will be priced at $699, while the less powerful variant will be priced at $599. ASUS will launch the Ally on June 13, and it will be exclusively sold at Best Buy.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF F15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6' 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$737.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/29/2023 at 5:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.