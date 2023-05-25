NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti launch looks shaky as GPU falls below MSRP already

In Europe, that is, and while in the US, the MSRP is holding, it seems like there's a lot of stock of these graphics cards floating around online.

NVIDIA's RTX 4060 Ti is now on sale, but the graphics card does not seem to be flying off the shelves - but rather trickling.

That's what we can piece together thus far from looking at online retailers, and a couple of things VideoCardz spotted.

The first of which is that the RTX 4060 Ti has already had a price cut below its MSRP in Europe (as flagged up by 3D Center in the above tweet).

That'd be at MindFactory, a prominent German retailer, where the Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual has been dropped to €419, when the recommended price for NVIDIA's GPU in Europe is €439.

It's not a significant price reduction, no, but it is very unusual to see a graphics card dropped in this way right after launch. (Although it did happen in the case of the RTX 4070, too - though not quite as swiftly as this, and they weren't immediately sinking below MSRP either).

VideoCardz further reports that at one popular PC retailer in Japan, just one person turned up to buy an RTX 4060 Ti on launch day. A truly marked contrast to some of the queues and chaos we witness around big tech launches, of course.

As for the US market, we can see that while there aren't price drops below MSRP level, there are a good number of cards at that MSRP of $399. Indeed, there seems to be plenty of RTX 4060 Ti stock across the board (granted, there's the occasional model marked as sold out, but we suspect that in those cases the retailer hasn't actually had the stock through yet).

It seems to be that gamers are looking for a more affordable mid-range option, then, as predicted. And with an RTX 4060 on the horizon - arriving in July - at a much cheaper price of $299, it seems like a lot of consumers have decided to wait for that graphics card instead.

We can't blame them - we're not convinced about the value proposition of the RTX 4060 Ti at that $399 level, given its performance relative to its predecessor.

And of course, there's another choice for those after something even more affordable, and that's AMD's RX 7600 - which is a solid candidate for those wanting a decent 1080p gaming graphics card.

That AMD GPU comes in at $269, which is a lot more wallet-friendly than the 4060 Ti, for sure - and it's not hugely less performant either. (About 20% slower than the NVIDIA card, going by our testing - that's at 1080p, though, and the gap is larger elsewhere).