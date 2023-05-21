GIGABYTE's RTX 4060 Ti pricing pitches its top-end graphics card at $470

Yes, that's in touching distance of the price of the 16GB version of the RTX 4060 Ti set to arrive in July - so does that really make any sense?

GIGABYTE is the first graphics card maker to reveal pricing for its custom RTX 4060 Ti models, and they look a bit costly - though, in many ways, that's to be expected for the higher-end cards.

2

GIGABYTE's RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Eagle graphics card (Image Credit: GIGABYTE)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

VideoCardz spotted that GIGABYTE's models have been listed on Newegg and Best Buy in the US, ranging from $400 (the MSRP) for the base RTX 4060 Ti Eagle graphics card, all the way up to $470 for the AORUS Elite variant.

We haven't yet seen the RTX 4060 Ti offerings from other third-party card makers, but they'll likely not differ all that much (and indeed ASUS may well push a touch further with its top ROG Strix model).

At what point, though, does it seem like this RTX 4060 Ti 8GB pricing is running too close to the 16GB version that'll be released in July, which has an MSRP of $499.

After all, that's only $30 more than GIGABYTE's AORUS Elite 8GB model, so essentially this is pitting doubling the VRAM with a 16GB entry-level card against the faster clocks experienced with a top-end 8GB board.

Given all the fuss around future-proofing video memory, this will seem like an easy choice for some gamers. Even NVIDIA itself has admitted that at 1080p resolution, there are cases with some games where 8GB isn't strictly enough, and you'll need to drop some graphics settings.

In fairness, though, those are fairly niche scenarios, and the graphics tinkering needed may not make all that much difference to the overall look of the game.

However, the key phrase here is future-proofing - and with games already making some demands that run beyond the scope of 8GB VRAM in 1080p, what about a couple of years down the line - how will the 4060 Ti 8GB be doing then?

That's the worry, of course, and doubtless the line of thinking for those who'd rather not run any risks and would prefer to grab the 16GB version of the 4060 Ti instead. Especially if it's not much more expensive than a beefy 4060 Ti 8GB.

Still, our real issue here is that both the 4060 Ti 16GB and high-end 8GB variants just look too pricey for what they are. The true mid-range value certainly seems to lie with the vanilla RTX 4060, pitched a good deal more affordably at $299.

For the moment, though, your only choice will be to buy the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB flavor, because the 16GB version of that GPU, and the vanilla RTX 4060, don't arrive until July, which is still a couple of months away yet.