Elon Musk's Twitter leaks users' secret nude photos to the public

Twitter is once again experiencing what appears to be a major problem as users are reporting their secret nude photographs are appearing in the public For You tab.

New Yor Times best-selling author Abraham Josephine Riesman took to Twitter to sound the alarm on nude photos appearing in Twitter's For You tab by writing that Twitter Circles "is broken" as Riesman noticed an account that they don't follow like one of their nudes they posted in a Twitter Circles. As you can probably imagine, Riesman wasn't alone in experiencing this glitch, as more users began reporting the same problem happening to them over the weekend.

Daric L. Cottingham took to her personal Twitter account to write that Twitter Circles is "no longer private" and that she hopes the glitch isn't retroactive. Cottingham continued and said that some of the leaked nudes are appearing in users' For You tab through a mutual follower of an account that likes a Twitter Circles photograph. Accounts that are posting these Twitter Circle nudes only know what tweets are slipping through by which ones that are liked by accounts they aren't following.

It should be noted that Twitter Circles is meant to be a secure, controlled space that enables people to communicate directly with who they wish. Twitter Circles is commonly used to interact with a small community of selected individuals where users can share their personal thoughts, photographs, and more. The seeming failure of Twitter Circle's privacy with the recently leaked nudes has raised major concerns about the reliability of Twitter's privacy features and how many tweets were affected by the leak.

Melissa Ingle, a former senior data scientist at Twitter, spoke to Buzzfeed and said that this leak is "a major breach of confidentiality" as the company has demonstrated its inability to filter out private content from public content. At the moment, it remains unclear about the extent of the problem, or if it has been fixed, as Twitter has yet to make a public comment.

