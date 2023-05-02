All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

WhatsApp could finally stop hampering our fun with GIFs

WhatsApp is working on a change to the way it handles animated GIFs that will see them animate on their own without a need for you to tap them first.

WhatsApp could finally stop hampering our fun with GIFs
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

If you're a fan of GIFs - and really, who isn't? - you're probably already acutely aware that WhatsApp hates them. Well, that might be about to change with the news that a big change is coming to the way the popular instant messaging app will handle those little animated pictures.

Like, it's actually going to animate them.

WhatsApp could finally stop hampering our fun with GIFs 02
Open Gallery 2

See, WhatsApp has long supported GIFs but the problem was that you had to tap them to see them animated the way that they were always intended to. However, WhatsApp is working to change all of that with the company now rolling out a beta version that automatically plays animated GIFs for you.

The new feature was spotted by the WhatsApp watchers over at WABetaInfo and appears to do exactly what it says on the tin. Assuming you have the new eta installed, and that your account has been enabled for the feature, you'll see GIFs automatically animate without you first having to tap them. What a time to be alive.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.2 is the version of the app you'll need, although there's one caveat to note. WABetaInfo says that the GIF will only animate the once, meaning you'll need to tap it again if you want to see what's going on for a second time. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, and if there's one thing that annoys some people it's a constantly-animated GIF. We're looking at you, Slack.

There's no word on when this new GIF feature will roll out to everyone but we're all surely hopeful that we'll get to take it for a spin soon.

Buy at Amazon

Renewed iPhone 14

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$688.97
$649.69$649.74$652.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2023 at 11:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wabetainfo.com, whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.