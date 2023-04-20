AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 driver released, Dead Island 2 support added

The latest Radeon driver release from AMD adds support for Dead Island 2, but several known issues for the Radeon RX 7000 Series remain.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 is available now for Radeon GPU owners, and most notably, it adds support for the recently released Dead Island 2. A game was announced well over a decade ago, with the co-op zombie action proving divisive among critics.

Dead Island 2 is now optimized for AMD Radeon RX GPUs.

Still, with the latest drivers, AMD notes that Radeon RX 7900 Series GPUs see a performance increase of up to 14% when playing in 4K, with Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs seeing a performance increase of up to 15%. Not too shabby.

The drivers also add support for the zero-g orbital shooter Boundary (another game that has been a long time coming), with additional Vulkan extension support coming too. There are notable fixes in this new release - namely, visual corruption in Red Dead Redemption 2 looks to have been fixed.

But it seems that several outstanding issues are still being worked on, including the high idle power issue that has been a thing for the Radeon RX 7000 Series since the GPUs launched last September, alongside video stuttering when using the new GPUs in multi-monitor mode. That and the whole Factory Reset function being disabled due to potentially corrupting Windows installs remain on AMD's to-do list.

Here are the full AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 release notes, with the unified driver release supporting all current AMD Radeon GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon RX 400 Series. You can download it here.