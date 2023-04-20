AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 driver released, Dead Island 2 support added

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 is available now for Radeon GPU owners, and most notably, it adds support for the recently released Dead Island 2. A game was announced well over a decade ago, with the co-op zombie action proving divisive among critics.
Still, with the latest drivers, AMD notes that Radeon RX 7900 Series GPUs see a performance increase of up to 14% when playing in 4K, with Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs seeing a performance increase of up to 15%. Not too shabby.
The drivers also add support for the zero-g orbital shooter Boundary (another game that has been a long time coming), with additional Vulkan extension support coming too. There are notable fixes in this new release - namely, visual corruption in Red Dead Redemption 2 looks to have been fixed.
But it seems that several outstanding issues are still being worked on, including the high idle power issue that has been a thing for the Radeon RX 7000 Series since the GPUs launched last September, alongside video stuttering when using the new GPUs in multi-monitor mode. That and the whole Factory Reset function being disabled due to potentially corrupting Windows installs remain on AMD's to-do list.
Here are the full AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 release notes, with the unified driver release supporting all current AMD Radeon GPUs going all the way back to the Radeon RX 400 Series. You can download it here.
Highlights
- Support for Dead Island 2
- Up to 14% increase in performance in Dead Island 2 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 on the Radeon RX 7900 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.1 RS-556
- Up to 15% increase in performance in Dead Island 2 @ 4K, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.4.2 on the Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs, versus the previous software driver version 23.4.1 RS-557
- Support for Boundary
- Support for Additional Vulkan extensions.
Fixed Issues
- Blocky water corruption may occur in Red Dead Redemption 2 when using the Vulkan API.
- Missing text or a white disk may appear in Google Earth VR™.
- Application crashes may be intermittently observed after enabling the render preview window in Unreal Engine 5.
- A blank or black screen may occur after a driver upgrade using certain display configurations.
Known Issues
- High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Water corruption in Hogwarts Legacy™ may occur on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 580.
- Important Notes
- Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.