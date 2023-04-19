Gamer uses a brain signal controller to beat Elden Ring boss Melania

If you thought Elden Ring was hard on a standard controller, imagine trying to beat the game using a device that scans your brain signals and converts them to inputs.

Twitch streamer and psychology graduate Perrikaryal has attempted that very challenge, announcing that she was going to try and beat Elden Ring using nothing electroencephalogram (EEG), which monitors brain activity through sensor pads attached to her head. These sensor pads monitor her brain's electrical activity, and the device was trained to recognize specific states that were then bound to in-game inputs, such as the character's attack input.

Perrikaryal further explained how the device works and said the device can recognize what her brain activity looks like normally, when she is speaking to her viewers on stream, and when she is visualizing attacking or moving forward. For example, to move her character forward, Perrikaryal says she imagines pushing an object forward. The imaginary object doesn't need to be the same every time, but when the pushing motion is imagined, the in-game character responds within seconds, moving forward and then attacking an enemy.

The Twitch streamer added that it's much more simple than it appears and that more commands can be added. However, with more commands added, the more complicated it gets and the more confused the character becomes. With this setup, Perrikaryal managed to fight her way all the way to Melania. The above video shows Perrikaryal in a completely focused state as she continues to fight the dreaded boss. With the aforementioned knowledge on how attacking/moving works with an EEG, you can only imagine how difficult it would be successfully beat any enemy in Elden Ring, let alone a boss fight that is renowned as difficult.

This isn't the first time a gamer has attempted to complete Elden Ring in an unconventional way, as a brave soul tried their luck at Elden Ring with a dance pad as a controller. However, Perrikaryal's achievement has completely outshone any other unconventional way to beat the game, as it she is literally using her brain activity to execute moves rather than pushing a button.

