All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Gamer uses a brain signal controller to beat Elden Ring boss Melania

A Twitch streamer has beaten one of the most annoying bosses in FromSoftware's notorious title Elden Ring just using her brain signals.

Gamer uses a brain signal controller to beat Elden Ring boss Melania
Published
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

If you thought Elden Ring was hard on a standard controller, imagine trying to beat the game using a device that scans your brain signals and converts them to inputs.

Twitch streamer and psychology graduate Perrikaryal has attempted that very challenge, announcing that she was going to try and beat Elden Ring using nothing electroencephalogram (EEG), which monitors brain activity through sensor pads attached to her head. These sensor pads monitor her brain's electrical activity, and the device was trained to recognize specific states that were then bound to in-game inputs, such as the character's attack input.

Perrikaryal further explained how the device works and said the device can recognize what her brain activity looks like normally, when she is speaking to her viewers on stream, and when she is visualizing attacking or moving forward. For example, to move her character forward, Perrikaryal says she imagines pushing an object forward. The imaginary object doesn't need to be the same every time, but when the pushing motion is imagined, the in-game character responds within seconds, moving forward and then attacking an enemy.

The Twitch streamer added that it's much more simple than it appears and that more commands can be added. However, with more commands added, the more complicated it gets and the more confused the character becomes. With this setup, Perrikaryal managed to fight her way all the way to Melania. The above video shows Perrikaryal in a completely focused state as she continues to fight the dreaded boss. With the aforementioned knowledge on how attacking/moving works with an EEG, you can only imagine how difficult it would be successfully beat any enemy in Elden Ring, let alone a boss fight that is renowned as difficult.

This isn't the first time a gamer has attempted to complete Elden Ring in an unconventional way, as a brave soul tried their luck at Elden Ring with a dance pad as a controller. However, Perrikaryal's achievement has completely outshone any other unconventional way to beat the game, as it she is literally using her brain activity to execute moves rather than pushing a button.

In other news, a mother has received a haunting phone call where an unknown man wanted $1 million dollars in ransom money in return for her daughter. The call was later discovered to be a scammer and has sparked major concern over the growing number of scam callers using AI-generated voices of loved ones. If you are interested in reading more about artificial intelligence-generated voices or would like to learn more about the AI ransom story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/19/2023 at 3:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.