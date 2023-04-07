All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Four GIGABYTE RTX 4070 designs showcase two with 8-pin power and two without

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070s have been spotted ahead of the launch next week, and the image shows that two out of four models will support 8-pin power.

Four GIGABYTE RTX 4070 designs showcase two with 8-pin power and two without
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The GeForce RTX 4070 launch is coming next week, with multiple models set to arrive, including a Founders Edition from NVIDIA - at least according to sources. The RTX 4070 hasn't been officially announced yet, but we're days away from seeing it in action.

GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards, image credit: @momomo_us.
Open Gallery 2

GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards, image credit: @momomo_us.

The reported price point of USD 599 makes it the most affordable GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU. We've also got word that the 200W power rating will mean some models from partners will use a single standard 8-pin power connector instead of the 12VHPWR connectors used in all RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti GPUs.

Today comes some new info from established leaker @momomo_us that GIGABYTE plans to launch four GeForce RTX 4070 models, covering the company's Eagle, WindForce, Gaming, and Aero variants. And with a side on image showcasing all four RTX 4070 models, we can see that two will use a single 8-pin power connector while two will use the new 12VHPWR standard.

The reason for this comes from more rumors specifying that certain GeForce RTX 4070 SKUs will offer a 225W TDP, with the 8-pin models being limited to 200W. It's unclear what this small bump will mean for the GPUs, but we assume the more premium 12VHPWR models might feature higher clock speeds and more headroom for overclocking.

This new leak all but confirms that the more expensive GeForce RTX 4070 models will sport the 12VHPWR connectors and feature a higher power rating. As for the designs, these RTX 4070 models will share similar coolers to RTX 4070 Ti models, apart from the switch to a single 8-pin power connector for the more affordable Eagle variant. The first GeForce RTX 4070 reviews are expected to arrive on April 12.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1262.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/7/2023 at 12:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, videocardz.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.