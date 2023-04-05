All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Intel discontinues several 11th-generation Tiger Lake mobile and desktop CPUs

Intel is slowly saying goodbye to 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs with several mobile and desktop models now entering the 'end of life' stage.

Intel discontinues several 11th-generation Tiger Lake mobile and desktop CPUs
Published
1 minute & 21 seconds read time

Intel has issued a Product Change Notification outlining that several 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs will be discontinued as of January 26, 2024.

Intel discontinues several 11th-generation Tiger Lake mobile and desktop CPUs 02
Open Gallery 3

The list primarily covers mobile processors, including Core i5, i7, and even the powerful Intel Core i9-11900H processor, as Intel shifts the focus to 12th Generation Alder Lake and 13th Generation Raptor Lake line-ups. This makes sense, as these CPUs are the only real options out there for DIY builders.

The list doesn't cover all models, and the desktop line-up is limited to 11th Generation Tiger Lake B-series processors with a 65W TDP. These CPUs, like the Intel Core i9-11900KB, are mainly used for smaller systems like Intel NUC.

For partners, final orders for these CPUs must be in by June 30, 2023. After that, these CPUs will be relegated to the history books - and notebooks still running them.

Here's the list of Tiger Lake CPUs being discontinued by Intel.

Mobile

  • Intel Core i5-11260H Processor
  • Intel Core i5-11400H Processor
  • Intel Core i7-11800H Processor
  • Intel Core i9-11900H Processor
  • Intel Core i7-11600H Processor

Desktop

  • Intel Core i9-11900KB Processor
  • Intel Core i7-11700B Processor
  • Intel Core i5-11500B Processor
  • Intel Core i3-11100B Processor

This news follows from the announcement in February where Intel 11th Generation Intel Core i9, i7, i5, and Intel Xeon W Rocket Lake processors had reached the 'end of life' stage. Unlike Rocket Lake, which is built on a dated 14nm node, Tiger Lake processors are manufactured using Intel's third-generation 10nm process node - which brought impressive gains and performance to the mobile segment.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.99
$569.99$569.99$579.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2023 at 10:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.