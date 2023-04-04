All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

New official Xbox controller is partly made from recycled CDs and old water jugs

Just in time for Earth Day, this new limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller has been created using recycled plastics from several strange sources.

New official Xbox controller is partly made from recycled CDs and old water jugs
Published
1 minute & 4 seconds read time

The new Xbox Wireless Controller - Remix Special Edition is being released just in time for Earth Day, with recovered plastics from reclaimed materials making up a third of its physical design.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Remix Special Edition created from recycled plastics, image credit: Microsoft.
Open Gallery 2

Xbox Wireless Controller - Remix Special Edition created from recycled plastics, image credit: Microsoft.

It also sports a stylish look with earth-tone colors and different texturing, with the reclaimed materials featuring subtle variations and markings to give each Remix Special Edition controller its unique look and feel.

In addition to reclaimed materials that include CDs, plastic water jugs, and even automotive headlight covers, it also uses "regrind." The team at Xbox describes "regrind" as the process of recycling leftover Xbox One controller parts into raw materials that can be used to create new controllers like the Remix Special Edition.

And in an excellent move, the Xbox Wireless Controller - Remix Special Edition ships with an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack and cable instead of being packed with two AA batteries ala every other Xbox controller.

Although subjective, the design, colors, and look of Remix Special Edition are very cool, with subtle features and bursts of brightness. The brighter colors for the D-Pad, triggers, and the Xbox logo are a nice touch that blends well with the earthy textured grips and more muted front.

As for the controller itself, this is a standard Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10/11. The Remix Special Edition has a worldwide release date of April 18 and will carry a price of USD 84.99 and AUD 119.95. Pre-orders are open now via Xbox.com.

Buy at Amazon

Xbox Core Wireless Controller - Electric Volt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.00
$49.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/4/2023 at 10:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.