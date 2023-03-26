All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

WhatsApp is now finally on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is testing a new chat that will allow it to share updates and features right from within its app - but it's not available to everyone just yet.

WhatsApp is now finally on WhatsApp
Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

WhatsApp user who wants to make sure that they stay fully up to speed on the latest goings on and new features? You could soon be getting all of that information right inside WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned instant messaging service has started to roll out its own group chat that will allow people to get information about WhatsApp including new features and more.

WhatsApp is now finally on WhatsApp 02
Open Gallery 2

This feature has been in the works for a little while according to the folks at WABetaInfo, but some people have now started to see the chat appearing in their list of messages for the first time. Unfortunately, there doesn't currently appear to be any way to manually enter that chat, so it's a waiting game we're afraid.

At the time of writing it seems that the people who are receiving the chat from WhatsApp are being chosen at random, but you can make sure that you're using the latest version of the app to help improve your chances of being one of the first to take the new chat for a spin.

It isn't immediately clear what WhatsApp intends to use the chat for, but the first message that was sent to it was about disappearing messages and how to use them. The WhatsApp account has a green checkmark beside it as well, so you can be absolutely sure that it's as legitimate as can be.

We don't know when WhatsApp will make this available to everyone, or what the mechanism will be for those who want to join in. But it's clear that WhatsApp wants a more direct relationship with its users and this chat will likely be a key part of that.

Buy at Amazon

How do I use WhatsApp?!

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.78
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2023 at 4:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wabetainfo.com, whatsapp.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.