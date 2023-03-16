All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA makes DLSS 3's Frame Generation tech publicly available to all game devs

DLSS 3 and Frame Generation is getting an official Unreal Engine plug-in alongside NVIDIA making the tech publicly available for all developers.

We recently reported that NVIDIA was closing in on 400 games and apps supporting GeForce RTX technologies, with one of the key bits of RTX tech being the AI-powered DLSS - or Deep Learning Super Sampling. With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 40 Series and the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 coming soon, we've also seen the arrival of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation.

Here's a look at DLSS 3 in the popular Forza Horizon 5.

Here specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards is tapped to create entire frames -like motion plus-like tech in the TV space, except that it works. And doesn't ruin the gaming experience but pushes performance to new heights. Like the baseline DLSS Super Resolution tech, it's continuing to advance and evolve, with NVIDIA already releasing improved versions of what we saw when the GeForce RTX 4090 launched.

DLSS 3 can be seen today in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 22, and Microsoft Flight Simulator - with NVIDIA confirming that it's also set to launch with Diablo IV in June and Redfall in May. And it will only get easier for developers to add Frame Generation support in games.

With the Game Developers Conference (GDC) kicking off, NVIDIA has announced that NVIDIA DLSS 3 is being integrated into the popular Unreal Engine (version 5.2) as a plug-in to make it easier for developers to enable DLSS 3 tech (which includes Super Resolution, Reflex, and Frame Generation) in games.

"NVIDIA DLSS 3 introduces truly impressive frame generation technology, and the Unreal Engine 5.2 plug-in will offer developers a great choice for increased quality and performance of their games," said Nick Penwarden, vice president of engineering at Epic Games.

Unreal Engine is one of the most popular tools for creating modern games across PC and console, with version 5 set to power some of the most visually impressive interactive experiences in the coming years.

It doesn't stop there, as NVIDIA is also confirming that it's making DLSS Frame Generation plug-ins publicly available - via NVIDIA Streamline, which is "an open-source, cross-vendor framework that simplifies the integration of super-resolution technologies in 3D games and apps."

