These custom Red Bull Racing F1 Car Simulator rigs start at over USD 92,000

Are you a fan of F1 racing and have, say, over $90,000 of cash lying around doing nothing? Well, the Red Bull Racing F1 Car Simulator might be for you.

If you're serious about sim racing, mainly F1 and games like F1 22, you'll no doubt have looked into racing wheels, pedals, racing chairs, and even multi-screen setups powered by a high-end PC gaming rig. The new custom 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator rigs are built on this idea, and they're also built using the "same processes as the real race cars." With realistic carbon molds that make them eye-wateringly expensive.

And with that, the Race Edition starts at a whopping USD 92,325, with a more high-end Champions Edition available for USD 123,100 - with shipments expected to commence in April 2023. So then, what does $92,000 get you in terms of an F1 racing simulation rig?

These rigs are essentially realistic shells of the Championship Winning RB18 created from "official Oracle Red Bull Racing CAD data," with Oracle Red Bull Racing involved in the development alongside Memento Exclusives (F1 Authentics). These simulators are similar to the ones used by the drivers themselves, and in terms of customization, both Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez driver liveries are available.

Product Page: 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator - Race Edition (USD 92,325)

Product Page: 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator - Champions Edition (USD 123,100)

Though we don't have a lot of in-depth specs on the PC and peripheral hardware, the wheel itself looks fantastic and features an OSD display. The pedals are "gaming pedals." You would expect it to feature the best PC hardware based on the price, but the rig only features a single curved AOC gaming monitor (the AOC AGON AG493UCX2) and is paired with Logitech's affordable but not high-end Z906 THX surround speakers.

AOC makes affordable and high-end gaming displays, though for USD 92,325, you'd expect a multi-monitor setup and some fancy high-end European speakers. The high-end Champions Edition, available for USD 123,100, features the same PC hardware, with the only difference being the addition of the car's nose and front wing assembly-.

There's no word on what GPUs and CPUs are included in the rigs.

So yeah, it sounds like you're mainly paying for a replica F1 car collectible instead of a racing sim setup. Though on that front, it would be awesome to jump into some F1 22 with one of these.

And these things are enormous, too, with the 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator - Race Edition weighing in at 150 kgs with dimensions of 2.9m (L), 1.4m (W), and 1.2m (H). The 2022 Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Show Car Simulator - Champions Edition weighs in at 160 kg with dimensions of 4.1m (L), 1.4m (W), and 1.2m (H).

NEWS SOURCES:us.f1authentics.com, us.f1authentics.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

