All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Army of lawyers cleaning up FTX collapse charge $38 million for 1 month of work

The collapse of what was the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, is being cleaned up by an army of lawyers and advisors.

Army of lawyers cleaning up FTX collapse charge $38 million for 1 month of work
Published
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

According to new court records, the army of professional lawyers and advisors has billed a collective $38 million plus expenses for just the month of January.

Army of lawyers cleaning up FTX collapse charge $38 million for 1 month of work 74
Open Gallery 2

FTX, the previous position holder for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, filed for bankruptcy in November after it was discovered exchange officials were illegitimately managing customer funds. Since then, a widespread effort has been implemented to clean up the financial mess created by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), along with his other top-ranking officials from FTX and its sister company Alameda Research. Notably, some of these officials have turned on SBF and are cooperating with regulators and authorities.

Shortly after the collapse of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO of the company, and John Ray III was brought in as the new CEO. Notably, John Ray III was responsible for assisting in the clean-up process of the energy firm Enron. FTX bankruptcy administrators have Sullivan & Cromwell on retainer as counsel, as well as Quin Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Landis Rath & Cobb. All of the aforementioned firms contain approximately 180 lawyers and more than 50 staffers that are all working on the FTX case.

These aren't the only advisors FTX has picked up. Consulting firm Alix Partners has been hired to look into decentralized finance products and token analysis, while Alvarez & Marsal and Perella Weinberg Partners have also been put on retainer to handle accounting. So, how did all of these firms/consultants charge $38 million?

Sullivan & Cromwell billed the most to FTX for the month of January, with 14,569 hours of paid work equating to $16.8 million. The next highest was Alvarez & Marsal at $12.3 million, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan billed $1.4 million, and Landis Rath & Cobb billed $663,995.

It should be noted that initially, the US Department of Justice moved against FTX hiring Sullivan & Cromwell, claiming there was a potential conflict of interest. This objection from the DOJ was backed up by SBF, who said the firm pushed him to file for bankruptcy protection in November. However, a US bankruptcy court judge in Delaware approved the requestion for Sullivan & Cromwell to represent FTX.

John Ray III, who is now at the helm of the FTX bankruptcy, in contrast, charged $305,565 for his work performed during the month of February.

In other news, experts have called for the consideration of implementing AI personhood rights for any artificial intelligence that becomes "conscious". If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$40.99$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2023 at 12:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:coindesk.com, markets.businessinsider.com, restructuring.ra.kroll.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.