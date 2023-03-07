We could finally learn more about AMD's FSR 3.0 at GDC 2023

AMD may give us a peek at FSR 3.0 during the imminent Game Developers Conference, and we might find out how Team Red plans to tackle NVIDIA's DLSS 3.0.

AMD is running a session at GDC 2023 (Game Developers Conference) which pertains to its FidelityFX SDK, and there's a chance we might see an initial info drop on FSR 3.0.

FSR 3.0 is the third take on FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD's frame rate booster that rivals NVIDIA DLSS.

The session takes place on March 23rd, and AMD notes that it will "include an exciting sneak peek of new FidelityFX technologies that will be available soon."

Seeing as FSR 3.0 is expected to debut at some point this year, and hopefully sooner rather than later, we might get a glimpse of it at the conference. After all, if anything is exciting regarding AMD's FidelityFX tech, it's the next incarnation of FSR.

In the past, we've heard some very thin and wispy rumors that AI could be incorporated with FSR 3.0. However, AMD has argued quite forcefully that AI isn't needed for upscaling technology. (NVIDIA DLSS does, of course, use machine learning on top of temporal upscaling).

So, given the firm's past stance, it seems a less than likely prospect that AMD could employ AI in the mix here, although clearly there have to be advancements made with the third version of FSR.

What gamers are more worried about is how AMD might angle FSR 3.0 in terms of support. In other words, much like NVIDIA locked DLSS 3.0 to only support its new RTX 4000 graphics cards - acting as another selling point for Lovelace, effectively - the fear is that FSR 3.0 may be limited to newer GPUs (maybe even just current-gen models).

Again, that would be an about-turn for AMD, though, seeing as one of the central pillars of FSR is it's far more open and wide-ranging than DLSS, working with NVIDIA and Intel GPUs, and older graphics cards too. At any rate, with any luck, we'll soon know a bit more about where AMD is headed with its next-gen upscaling tech.