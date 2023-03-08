All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
Windows 12PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070Elon Musk

Nothing Phone (2) reportedly enters serial production

Nothing is reportedly hard at work at getting the Phone (2) ready for primetime, and steps are already underway for serial production.

Nothing Phone (2) reportedly enters serial production
Published
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

The Nothing Phone (2) has reportedly already entered serial production, with the company also getting all of its certification ducks in a row.

The next phone out of the UK-based Nothing is already shaping up to be an interesting one and now Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the company is already beginning to grease the wheels of production ahead of a full global release later this year.

Nothing has of course already confirmed that the Phone (2) will get a global launch, and while it had also said that the phone would use a Qualcomm 8-series chip, we've now been told by Qualcomm's side that it'll be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That's mildly disappointing news, partly because we would have hoped that Nothing would use Qualcomm's current flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

However, that chip isn't likely to make the Phone (2) a slouch in the processing department, and those that are disappointed will likely be buoyed by the fact that Nothing is now said to be moving ahead with production.

Sharma says that serial production is underway for the phone as well as a battery carrying the model number NT02. Sharma also says that certification tests of the pair are also now being carried out.

Nothing isn't expected to announce the Phone (2) until later this year, but making a phone is a long-winded process and there are plenty of things to get lined up. The Phone (1) debuted in July of 2022, so it probably makes sense that we can look to May 2023 or thereabouts for the Phone (2) to officially break cover also.

Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (1)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$415.00
$415.00$416.39-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2023 at 1:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nothing.tech

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.