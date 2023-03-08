Nothing Phone (2) reportedly enters serial production

Nothing is reportedly hard at work at getting the Phone (2) ready for primetime, and steps are already underway for serial production.

The Nothing Phone (2) has reportedly already entered serial production, with the company also getting all of its certification ducks in a row.

The next phone out of the UK-based Nothing is already shaping up to be an interesting one and now Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma claims that the company is already beginning to grease the wheels of production ahead of a full global release later this year.

Nothing has of course already confirmed that the Phone (2) will get a global launch, and while it had also said that the phone would use a Qualcomm 8-series chip, we've now been told by Qualcomm's side that it'll be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That's mildly disappointing news, partly because we would have hoped that Nothing would use Qualcomm's current flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

However, that chip isn't likely to make the Phone (2) a slouch in the processing department, and those that are disappointed will likely be buoyed by the fact that Nothing is now said to be moving ahead with production.

Sharma says that serial production is underway for the phone as well as a battery carrying the model number NT02. Sharma also says that certification tests of the pair are also now being carried out.

Nothing isn't expected to announce the Phone (2) until later this year, but making a phone is a long-winded process and there are plenty of things to get lined up. The Phone (1) debuted in July of 2022, so it probably makes sense that we can look to May 2023 or thereabouts for the Phone (2) to officially break cover also.