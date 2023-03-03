All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA astronaut snaps 'absolutely unreal' photo of auroras surrounding Earth

A NASA astronaut stationed on the International Space Station has snapped an incredible photograph of Earth's auroras encompassing the planet.

NASA astronaut snaps 'absolutely unreal' photo of auroras surrounding Earth
Published
1 minute & 55 seconds read time

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, currently stationed on the ISS, has snapped a jaw-dropping image of auroras surrounding Earth.

The NASA astronaut took to their personal Twitter account on March 1 to share the image with the public, showcasing a beautiful shot of the planet and auroras from a vantage point of approximately 250 miles above the surface of Earth. The presence of the auroras can be traced back to solar events that occurred in the days before February 26 and 27, which was when Earth's magnetic field was hit by a stream of charged particles from the Sun.

Solar events such as coronal magnetic ejections (CME), which is a large wave of charged particles ejected from the Sun, or streams of solar wind that spew from our star's corona, can collide with Earth when the planet happens to be caught a solar event's 'danger zone'. The impact charges particles in the upper atmosphere, creating the phenomena of auroras that typically appear closer to Earth's poles. However, during a solar storm, auroras can appear closer to the equator, with the most recent one being spotted in California and photographed above Death Valley National Park.

The auroras were spotted numerous times across the British Isles, but there seems to be no better place to view the event than where NASA astronaut Cassada saw it from. The view was described by Cassada as "absolutely unreal". Cassada arrived at the International Space Station last October with three other crew members that are all a part of SpaceX's Crew-5 mission, which is currently preparing to wrap up as the astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS in about five days if everything goes according to plan and no delays present themselves.

Crew-5 will be replaced by Crew-6, which is actually on their way to the ISS as I write this article. Crew-6 has yet to officially dock, but once that is achieved, Crew-5 will hand over operations to Crew-6, then load the SpaceX's Dragon capsule with any cargo that needs to return back to Earth and begin their descent back home. Crew-6 consists of the first United Arab Emirates astronaut to perform a long-duration mission (Sultan Al-Neyadi), two NASA astronauts Warren "Woody" Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

In other news, Elon Musk has considered the prospect of creating his own version of ChatGPT following his departure from OpenAI, the company he founded, eventually left and is now criticizing. If you are interested in reading more about that story, check out the below link.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Mens Apollo NASA Patches Slim Fit Bomber

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$40.99
$40.99$40.99$36.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/2/2023 at 11:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.