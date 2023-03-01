All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Mobile AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX outperforms Intel's flagship Core i9-13980HX CPU

Initial benchmarks show that the high-end mobile Ryzen CPU beats the Intel Core i9-13980HX in multicore tests and does do using less power.

Mobile AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX outperforms Intel's flagship Core i9-13980HX CPU
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

The new high-end mobile Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16 Zen 4 cores has been tested in the latest ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 over at Notebook Check. Initial benchmarks showcase multi-core performance faster than Intel's flagship Core i9-13980HX (inside an MSI Titan GT77).

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU
Open Gallery 4

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023) with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU

Although the 5% lead might seem slight, it's all the more impressive because the Ryzen 9 7945HX tops out at 120W compared to the 150W and higher for the Intel Core i9-13980HX.

Multi-core benchmarks, credit: Notebook Check
Open Gallery 4

Multi-core benchmarks, credit: Notebook Check

The tests included a range of popular CPU benchmarks, including the various versions of Cinebench, Blender, 7-Zip, and Geekbench. To get a more like-for-like comparison, the outlet limited the Intel CPU to 120W, and with that, the Cinebench R23 score was 22% higher on the AMD Ryzen 9 with the same power consumption.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 tested also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, and Notebook Check also carried out some gaming benchmarks. The results across titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider show that it's slower than the MSI Titan GT77 with an Intel Core i9-13980HX, but the results for the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX are still impressive. Also, it's worth noting that the MSI laptop has faster DDR5-5600 memory than the DDR4-4800 memory inside the ROG Zephyrus Duo 16.

Single-core benchmarks, credit: Notebook Check
Open Gallery 4

Single-core benchmarks, credit: Notebook Check

"The benchmark results above obviously do not give us a full picture yet, but the initial results are extremely positive," writes Notebook Check's Andreas Osthoff. "AMD [has] managed to close the gap in terms of single-core performance with lower power consumption. The new Zen 4 chip is even faster in multi-core benchmarks and still consumes considerably less power at just 120 Watts."

The mobile Ryzen range has made major strides in recent years, and even here, the new Ryzen 9 7945HX presents a sizable generational leap over the previous gen's Ryzen 9 6900HX.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2022) Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2472.99
$2472.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2023 at 10:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:notebookcheck.net

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.