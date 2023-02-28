All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Final Fantasy XVI PC news: Yoshi-P isn't sure when it will happen

Yoshi-P confirms that Final Fantasy XVI's PC version won't be available right when Sony's PS5 exclusivity deal expires, but he wants to make a PC port.

Final Fantasy XVI PC news: Yoshi-P isn't sure when it will happen
Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

Good news: Square Enix still wants to release Final Fantasy XVI on PC. Bad news: No one knows how long that will take.

Final Fantasy XVI PC news: Yoshi-P isn't sure when it will happen 113
Open Gallery 2

Today Square Enix dropped a ton of new Final Fantasy XVI info on the PlayStation Blog, outlining key details about combat, difficulty mechanics, characters and history, and an innovative new feature that could help one of the most boring aspects of RPGs. The publisher also clarified its plans for a PC version of Final Fantasy XVI.

According to FFXVI producer Yoshi-P, the studio simply does not have a PC port ready yet. Sony has purchased exclusivity rights to Final Fantasy XVI for six months, meaning the game won't launch on any other platform outside of the PS5 until at least December 222, 2023.

Square Enix doesn't yet have a PC version ready to release when the PS5 exclusivity deal ends. Yoshi-P says that he definitely wants to bring Final Fantasy XVI to PC but he doesn't know how long it will take.

For reference, it took 4 years to port Final Fantasy XV to PC after the game launched on PS4, and over a full year for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to also cross over to PC.

Here's the full machine-translated statement lifted from the Japanese PlayStation Blog:

Regarding PC version support

I've caused a bit of a stir with my remarks the other day, but I'd like to touch on the PC version. First of all, it is true that FINAL FANTASY XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.

This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won't be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won't come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when.

First of all, I would be happy if you could play the PS5 version, which I made with the thought of being the best game in the world. If the PC version comes out in half a year, I can quit the company (laughs). Please don't say, "I won't buy the PS5 version because the PC version will be released in half a year."

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XVI - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99-$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2023 at 3:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.ja.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.