AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D gaming benchmarks leak, faster than Core i9-13900K

AMD is set to debut its new AMD Ryzen 9 7000X3D CPUs this week, and it's expected that the 3D V-Cache will deliver excellent results for PC gamers. As official reviews have yet to appear, we have some in-game benchmark leaks for the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, where we see up to 35% faster performance than the Intel Core i9-13900K.

AMD Ryzen 9 7000X3D CPU

The CPU was paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk motherboard. The five games tested in 1080p include; Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, and Star Control.

Of the five games, Assassin's Creed saw the biggest performance bump, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D being 35% faster than the Intel Core i9-13900K. That said, the second biggest result was for Far Cry 5, which was 12% faster. Taking the average across these five games and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is 12% faster than the Intel Core i9-13900K.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7000X3D is the new flagship from AMD, a 16-core CPU with AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, a base clock of 4.2 GHz, and a TDP of 120W. The benchmarks arrived via Twitter user Chi11eddog, where the new X3D CPU was also compared to the non-3D V-Cache Ryzen 9 7950X, with the following results.

AMD Ryzen 9 7000X3D CPU benchmarks, credit: Chi11eddog

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Intel Core i9-13900K CPU (1080p gaming)

Assassins Creed Valhalla (Ultra): 35% Faster

Far Cry 5 (Ultra): 12% Faster

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Highest): 11% Faster

Metro Exodus (Extreme): 5% Faster

Star Control (Great): 2% Slower

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU (1080p gaming)

Assassins Creed Valhalla (Ultra): 39% Faster

Far Cry 5 (Ultra): 32% Faster

Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Highest): 16% Faster

Metro Exodus (Extreme): 4% Faster

Star Control (Great): 1% Slower

As we can see, the performance improvements compared to the non-3D flagship are higher, though the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is set to retail at a higher price (USD 699) than this CPU and Intel's Core i9-13900K. Most people are probably interested to see how the new AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and its more affordable USD 449 price-point stacks up against the competition, but we'll have to wait until closer to that launch to find out.