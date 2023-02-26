Corsair is offering retro-style wood panels for some of its most popular cases

Corsair is now offering those with some of its most popular cases the option to swap out the panels with some 1970s retro-style wood.

Wood paneling on gaming hardware has a long and storied history, though it dates back to when most TVs had wood, and the Atari 2600 was fresh on the scene.

Corsair 5000 Series case with wood panels

It also has some lovely little wood panel accents. Now it looks like some of that retro 1970s style is coming to the PC case scene, which we've recently gone hands-on with - thanks to the Fractal Design North mid-tower case.

Our review described the walnut wood accent on the case as "tasteful," blending nicely with the black chassis and minimal Fractal Design aesthetic. Now it looks like it's Corsair's turn, with the hardware maker quietly releasing some equally tasteful wooden PC panels for two of its most popular case series' - the Corsair 4000 Series and the Corsair 5000 Series, which are available now in three different wood styles; Teak veneer, Sapele veneer, and Bamboo veneer.

Corsair 4000 Series Wooden PC Case Panel - Bamboo, Teak, Sapele

Corsair 5000 Series Wooden PC Case Panel - Bamboo, Teak, Sapele

Each pack comes with two wood panels, one for the roof/top of the case and a front panel, with Corsair describing the look as being "as refined on the outside as it is beastly on the inside."

The panels fit all Corsair 4000 Series and the Corsair 5000 Series cases, including the RGB models. Corsair also notes that getting some wood for your PC case won't adversely affect the airflow and that you can expect the same airflow and cooling potential as the standard case panels. Pricing for the wooden PC case panels is USD 54.99 for the Corsair 4000 Series and USD 74.99 for the Corsair 5000 Series.

These wooden PC case mods are available now for pre-order directly from Corsair.