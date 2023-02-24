Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox too, Larian officially confirms

Larian confirms it is (and has been) working on an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3, but the Xbox version won't meet launch due to technical issues.

Larian heads off growing controversy by answering two very important questions: Yes, Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox, and no, the game is not exclusive to PlayStation.

The recent Microsoft-Activision merger has ignited fresh controversy about platform exclusivity, namely Sony's penchant for buying up platform exclusivity rights for big games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Final Fantasy 16. Yesterday, Baldur's Gate 3 was showcased as part of Sony's PlayStation State of Play event to confirm a PS5 release. Larian, the devs behind Baldur's Gate 3, did not list Xbox as a release platform on the trailer or their official website.

Everyone assumed this meant that Baldur's Gate 3 was exclusive to PlayStation 5 consoles. That's usually the case when a platform is omitted from a developer's promo materials--third-party exclusivity is usually quiet as to not encourage console warring. This time around gamers jumped the gun and now Larian has officially confirmed that they are (and have been) working on an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3. This version just won't be available at launch due to technical difficulties with split-screen co-op.

"Relax. We still aren't playing the exclusivity game," Larian founder Swen Vincke said today on Twitter.

Larian also made a post on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit: