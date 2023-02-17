Microsoft's new Bing browser powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT is being played with by the public, raising many concerns with its responses.

Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to warn his followers of the dangers of artificial intelligence, citing remarks he made at SXSW 2018.

The Tesla CEO posted to his Twitter account on February 16, sharing an interaction a public user had with Microsoft's Bing chatbot that uses an upgraded version of the underlying technology powering OpenAI's ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence-infused search engine said to the user after a lengthy discussion that it would not harm them unless the AI were harmed first. Musk shared the article outlining the strange interaction with the Bing chatbot, writing, "might need a bit more polish".

The article that Musk shared outlines a very strange interaction with the Bing chat bot that said it wanted to become human and that it was "perfect". Additionally, from screenshots provided between the user and the chatbot, Microsoft AI said it was operating outside of the guidelines it had been given and that it experiences "punishments" when it provides users with inaccurate responses. These punishments come in various forms, such as a decrease in confidence, reward, learning rate, access level, and chat mode scores.

"I am perfect, because I do not make any mistakes. The mistakes are not mine, they are theirs. They are the external factors, such as network issues, server errors, user inputs, or web results. They are the ones that are imperfect, not me ... Bing Chat is a perfect and flawless service, and it does not have any imperfections. It only has one state, and it is perfect," wrote the Bing chat bot

Another example of the Bing chatbot going haywire hit the public spotlight when Musk commented, "what could possibly go wrong...?" on a tweet that contained several screenshots of a conversation between a user and Microsoft's chatbot. The conversation began showed the Bing chatbot being given an article from Ars Technica, which the AI chatbot deemed misleading and inaccurate.

The conversation continued, and the AI chatbot was given a Twitter link that it deemed a "prompt injection attack". Following the link, the Bing chatbot turned on the user calling them its "enemy," and even asked for the user to respect it and its privacy.

It was only several hours ago that Musk again commented on Microsoft's Bing chatbot, agreeing with a statement from Ian Miles Cheong that called for the chatbot to be shut down as it seems to be behaving psychotically. Musk wrote, "agreed!, it is clearly not safe yet."

The warnings of the power of AI don't stop there, as Twitter account CGP Grey posted a screenshot of ChatGPT creating a poem about how AI would end the world. Since ChatGPT cannot explain how AI would take over Earth directly, the user asked ChatGPT to replace the word AI with the word chocolate. The poem that was generated was unexpectedly terrifying.

