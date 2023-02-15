All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Apple's latest patent is more evidence that a foldable iPhone is coming soon

With rumors that Apple is planning to release a foldable iPhone heating up, the company has filed a new patent that features an interesting design.

Apple's latest patent is more evidence that a foldable iPhone is coming soon
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

We've been reporting on a foldable iPhone for many years, with rumors and analysts pointing to Apple developing a next-gen foldable iPhone for release in the coming years. Recently we got word that Apple was also planning a foldable iPad with a kickstand and a screen size of 20 inches, so it seems that it's just a matter of time.

Apple patent for a foldable iPhone-like device
Open Gallery 4

Apple patent for a foldable iPhone-like device

With Samsung already deep into its foldable device roadmap, a new patent filed by Apple reveals some fascinating insight into why it's taken the company so long to fold. As per the filing, it seems Apple is looking to make every inch of the foldable iPhone or iPad an input surface, even when it's all folded up. This would be cool for scrolling through apps and notifications even when the device is "closed."

As Apple didn't invent the touchscreen with the original iPhone, it certainly sounds like it's planning to make the idea of a foldable device as ubiquitous as what the iPhone's interface did for the smartphone.

Apple patent for a foldable iPhone-like device
Open Gallery 4

Apple patent for a foldable iPhone-like device

Having the entire iPhone be an input surface also means touch controls being added to the edges and sides of the device - according to the "Electronic Devices With Display And Touch Sensor Structures" patent. There's even mention of opaque and transparent portions with a mix of materials and glass.

Plus, it hints that Apple might be moving away from physical buttons entirely for the foldable iPhone - with touch. Swipes and touch are potentially used to control volume and even the camera. Without any specific product info, we're not sure whether the first foldable Apple device will be an iPhone or iPad - but the foldable Apple debut could come as early as 2024.

Buy at Amazon

Apple iPhone 14, 128GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$695.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2023 at 7:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:appleinsider.com
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.