All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4060RTX 4090RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING: MRI machine kills lawyer that was carrying a concealed weapon

These horrifying toxic chemicals were released in the Ohio train derailment

The Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed from its tracks just before 9 pm on February 3, releasing toxic chemicals into the surrounding airspace.

These horrifying toxic chemicals were released in the Ohio train derailment
Published
2 minutes & 20 seconds read time

On February 3, the Norfolk Southern cargo train separated from the tracks and crashed, spilling toxic chemicals that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has since been monitoring.

These horrifying toxic chemicals were released in the Ohio train derailment 91
Open Gallery 4

The derailing took place in eastern Ohio and resulted in many toxic chemicals catching fire and emitting thick black smoke into the air. Officials immediately informed more than 1,000 people living in the surrounding area of East Palestine to evacuate their homes. These orders came straight from the state governor. Moving forward to February 8, officials at the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced that air quality wasn't contaminated and that food supply and livestock risk remains very low.

Despite the announcements from ODA officials, some residents in the area remain skeptical, with reports of chickens dying around the crash site and thousands of fish being found dead due to the chemical burn entering waterways. It should be noted that officials haven't connected the death of the chicken to the toxic chemicals released into the airspace. An EPA official explained that harmful chemicals were released into waterways and did kill fish, but contamination levels in both the air and waterways aren't at levels that cause concern.

These horrifying toxic chemicals were released in the Ohio train derailment 94
Open Gallery 4

So, what happened exactly? Officials report that of the total 150 cars on the train, 50 were affected by the derailment, and 20 cars contained hazardous materials. Reports now indicate that the train cars were carrying various chemicals such as; vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, Ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl. According to a letter sent to Norfolk Southern, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) performed tests on the air quality, soil, and water and found contaminates within all three.

These horrifying toxic chemicals were released in the Ohio train derailment 01
Open Gallery 4

Of the chemicals that were released, vinyl chloride is reported to be the most dangerous, as chronic exposure to it can lead to liver damage, dizziness, drowsiness, and headaches. Since contaminates were detected, Norfolk Southern has put together a plan to clean up the crash site, with the company hiring contractors to build a dam to contain the contaminated water and more individuals working with a vacuum truck and absorbent pads to soak up any remaining spilled chemicals.

Furthermore, an EPA team conducted a controlled burn-off of vinyl chloride, creating phosgene and hydrogen chloride, a smoke toxic to humans. The EPA reported no change in air quality following the burn, and as of February 13, schools in the surrounding area as well as 291 homes, have been screened for contaminates. All of which showed no detections.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/14/2023 at 11:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:newscientist.com, popularmechanics.com, newsweek.com
Follow TweakTown on Google News

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.