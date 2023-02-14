All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk makes his dog the new CEO of Twitter 'he's great with numbers'

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, has handed over his title at Twitter to his own dog Floki, with Musk announcing 'he's great with numbers'.

Elon Musk makes his dog the new CEO of Twitter 'he's great with numbers'
Published
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

The CEO of the world's second-largest social media platform, Twitter, has decided to hand over his title as CEO to his dog.

That, of course, is SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who took to his personal Twitter account on February 15 to humorously announce that Floki, his Shiba Inu dog, is the new amazing CEO of Twitter. Musk posted an image of Floki at his desk, which shows a piece of paper with the Twitter logo, a black spot for a signature, Floki's name, and title "chief executive officer" (CEO). Musk replied to his own image, writing, "so much better than that other guy!" and "He is perfect for the job!".

The humorous posting continued from Musk with the Twitter CEO snapping another image of Floki wearing glasses, writing, "He's great with numbers!". This post was followed by another shortly after, with Musk snapping a close-up of Floki to show off his "style". Obviously, Musk hasn't officially made his dog CEO of the world's second-largest social media platform, the Twitter CEO is just having a bit of fun with his platform as everyone else does.

It was only a few days ago that Musk tweeted out that the recent UFO sightings by US military personnel and the three unknown objects that were brought down were just his alien friends stopping by. Musk is very well known for his humor/meme posting on Twitter, sometimes, it can be a detriment, but other times it can put a smile on your that the world's richest man is tweeting out that he's going to buy Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.

