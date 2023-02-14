That rare 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 graphics card has sold for $15,000 at auction

A recent eBay listing for a Voodoo 5 6000 drew a lot of attention as it was the last 'Voodoo' card from 3dfx and a product that never actually made its way to market. Back in the early days of 3D graphics in the 1990s, the Voodoo brand was one of the most well-known in PC gaming, and the Voodoo 6 6000 was looking to try something new with four 166 MHz VSA-100 processors, each with 32 MB of 166 MHz SDRAM.

3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 (Rev 3700A)

This unique design meant that it needed additional power at a time when plugging in multiple 8-pin connections on a high-end graphics card wasn't a thing, and this ultimately led to multiple delays before 3dfx finally pulled the plug. And exiting the discrete GPU market in 2002, paving the way for the rise of NVIDIA and AMD.

As such, the only Voodoo 5 6000 GPUs produced were prototype models, with this listing covering the Voodoo 5 6000 (Rev 3700A) that made use of a Molex adapter to give it some extra juice. "This card has been considered to be the ultimate holy grail piece for most if not all 3DFX enthusiasts/collectors," wrote the seller gtastuntcrew302. "Which is why I'm wanting to pass it on to someone that will truly view it as such and get that warm and special feeling for it. I wish to pass the card to someone that will care for it for years to come and preserve the history and significance this card holds in the world of 3D."

This rare piece of PC gaming history has sold for USD 15,000 - which is impressive. It's not the sort of GPU you can plug into a modern gaming rig on account of AGP interfaces no longer being used, but it would still be interesting to see all fired up and playing the latest games from the year 2000.