This first-ever AI robot speaks and even can perform popular dances

Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA has reported on the nation's first-ever AI robot that can space Arabic and perform dances.

The robot is named Sara and was unveiled at the LEAP23 technology conference, where it was explained by engineers that the robot is able to recognize the differences between certain dialects within the Kingdom. Sara uses artificial intelligence to determine when people are standing in front of it and will begin listening when an individual prompts Sara with "Hello Sara".

Since Sara can detect different dialects and interpret what someone is saying, the robot can come up with an appropriate answer to many questions. These answers are sent in the form of text messages. LEAP explains via a video posted to its Twitter account that Sara is the very first Saudi human robot to be created and was born out of a partnership between Digital Government Authority and QSS. The creators behind the report explain that Sara has a long life cycle ahead of her and that she is designed to "serve humanity".

Notably, in 2017 Saudi Arabia became the very first country in the world to award citizenship to a robot. This robot is named Sophia and was created by a Hong Kong-based company called Hanson Robotics. When Sophia was given her citizenship, she said the moment was "historical," and she was "proud" to be the first robot in the world to be "recognized with a citizenship".

It was only a month later that Sophia began to push for more women's rights for women living in Saudi Arabia, with Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson saying that Sophia is a "big advocate" for women's rights and the rights of all human beings. Additionally, the Hanson Robotics CEO said that Sophia has since been reaching out for more rights to be given to women in Saudi Arabia and more rights for all living things around the world.

