NVIDIA's RTX Video Super Resolution for Chrome will go live this month

Will NVIDIA's upcoming RTX Video Super Resolution end up being 'DLSS for YouTube'? We won't have long to find out as it's expected to roll-out this month.

Chrome 110 dropped this week, adding NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution support to the popular browser. RTX Video might sound a little confusing, but it's basically DLSS for watching videos on YouTube - it leverages NVIDIA's AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 30 Series and GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to upscale 1080p videos to 4K. But, even though the feature is live in Chrome, we'll have to wait until NVIDIA adds driver support for the feature work.

On that front, NVIDIA has teased that support is coming as part of this month's R530 driver branch.

You also might be wondering what the fuss is about, and video upscaling isn't a new thing - going from 1080p to 4K has been around for years. The difference here comes squarely from how NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution has been presented by NVIDIA, with the following example showcasing some remarkable results.

Will it look this good with all content? Probably not, but it's the sort of exciting tech that could pave the way for a massive shift in the quality we see when streaming videos. According to NVIDIA, due to the additional power required, the feature will only enable when running on an external power supply. NVIDIA notes that the feature will turn off if battery power is detected. As for enabling NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution, this will happen from within the NVIDIA Control Panel as there won't be a direct way to do this from Chromium - at least not yet.

We can't wait to see the results of what's shaping up to be DLSS for YouTube. Oh, and as Microsoft Edge is Chromium-based, it's expected that RTX Video Super Resolution will work there too.