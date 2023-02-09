All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

CMA has been 'co-opted by FTC ideology,' says Activision CEO Bobby Kotick

Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has a few choice words for UK regulators at the CMA regarding the politics around the Microsoft-Activision merger.

CMA has been 'co-opted by FTC ideology,' says Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick comments on the ongoing regulatory scrutiny surrounding the $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision merger, saying that UK regulators may be following the FTC's alleged ideological approach to the merger.

CMA has been 'co-opted by FTC ideology,' says Activision CEO Bobby Kotick 6
Open Gallery 2

Yesterday UK competition regulators at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) published a series of very important documents relating to the Microsoft-Activision merger. The CMA, who is overseeing the approval process for the potential joining of the two billion-dollar gaming giants, has provisionally determined that the merger could harm UK gamers by in turn harming competition in the gaming market.

The CMA has yet to make a finalized decision and is currently inviting the games industry to provide more information and evidence, which legal counsel from Microsoft, Activision, and Sony are very eager to do. The CMA has published their early findings alongside a list of possible remedies based on the provisional findings, and now regulators are open to arguments against their claims. Essentially, the CMA is at the "change my mind" phase.

Now management is starting to speak out on the CMA's report. We've seen executives from all sides comment on the merger, from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Xbox gaming president Phil Spencer, Sony's Jim Ryan, and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick. Some of the comments have been confusing at best and quite rude at worst.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick made some interesting public comments that seem to antagonize UK regulators. As I wrote previously, this isn't a good idea--companies should not be using websites to bicker.

Kotick told the FT that UK regulators "seem like they've been co-opted by the FTC ideology, and not really using independent thought, or thinking about how this transaction would positively impact the UK."

The Activision CEO is referring to the FTC's move to sue to block the merger in administrative court. The FTC is cracking down on tech mergers and is believed to use the Microsoft-Activision merger as a kind of proving point that allows Lina Khan's FTC to cut their teeth on a high-profile case and push back against Big Tech.

We have to remember that the CMA's report is not final and does not represent their ultimate decision. The CMA is open to negotiations and remedies, which are basically stipulations that Microsoft and Activision will need to follow to get the deal passed.

There are two types of remedies in this case: Structural and behavioral. For more info on these remedies and the CMA report, click here.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.95
$49.95$59.99$59.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2023 at 1:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, trueachievements.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved. TweakTown® and its logo are registered trademarks.