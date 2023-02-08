All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rockstar to end lawsuit with fans that reverse-engineered Grand Theft Auto

Take-Two, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, is moving to settle a lawsuit between itself and fans that reverse-engineered GTA3 and Vice City.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

The legal case between Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series, and the fans of the series that created reverse-engineered projects of GTA 3 and Vice City is about to settle.

The lawsuits began flying in 2021 when Take-Two filed two copyright infringement strikes for two fan-made projects. The projects received DMCA takedown notices that forced them to be pulled down from public access. The creators of these projects protested the DMCA claims, saying that the materials contained in the fan-made projects weren't protected by copyright claims and were fair use.

Lawyers quickly got involved in the debate between Take-Two and the creators of the reverse-engineered GTA 3 and Vice City, with Take-Two's side alleging the fans distributed "derivative GTA source code", infringed on copyright laws, and demanded that Github remove access to all of the projects.

Fast forward 18 months later, and both sides have filed for settlement. At the moment, there are no details of what the terms of the settlement are, but what is known is that the settlement process should only take 30 days to complete.

Take-Two, nor the fans behind the project have yet to comment on the settlement filing.

In other recent news, Twitter has pushed out an update that makes its app much more bearable for users that don't wish to consume the content Twitter's algorithm suggests to them. If you are interested in reading more about that update, or would just like more recent news, check out the below link.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

