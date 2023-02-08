Rockstar to end lawsuit with fans that reverse-engineered Grand Theft Auto

Take-Two, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto, is moving to settle a lawsuit between itself and fans that reverse-engineered GTA3 and Vice City.

The legal case between Take-Two Interactive, the publisher behind Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series, and the fans of the series that created reverse-engineered projects of GTA 3 and Vice City is about to settle.

The lawsuits began flying in 2021 when Take-Two filed two copyright infringement strikes for two fan-made projects. The projects received DMCA takedown notices that forced them to be pulled down from public access. The creators of these projects protested the DMCA claims, saying that the materials contained in the fan-made projects weren't protected by copyright claims and were fair use.

Lawyers quickly got involved in the debate between Take-Two and the creators of the reverse-engineered GTA 3 and Vice City, with Take-Two's side alleging the fans distributed "derivative GTA source code", infringed on copyright laws, and demanded that Github remove access to all of the projects.

Fast forward 18 months later, and both sides have filed for settlement. At the moment, there are no details of what the terms of the settlement are, but what is known is that the settlement process should only take 30 days to complete.

Take-Two, nor the fans behind the project have yet to comment on the settlement filing.

