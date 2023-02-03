All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AI warns scientists of looming critical threshold approaching fast

Based on the models given to it, artificial intelligence has informed a team of scientists that Earth is approaching a critical threshold.

A group of scientists looked for assistance from an artificial intelligence to make what they deemed as an accurate prediction for an approaching problem.

A new study published in the journal Proceeding of the National Academy of Science details the combined use of artificial intelligence and current climate models. The researchers behind the study explain that the United Nations Paris Agreement aims to hold global warming below far below 2 degrees Celsius and is really aiming for below 1.5 degrees or more. Since mainstream climate models state that global warming is accelerating, there has been interest in how long it will be until that 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold is hit.

According to the researchers, an artificial intelligence was fed climate models that contain data on historical temperature patterns, and according to the results, global warming is already well on its way to blowing past the 1.5 degrees threshold. Notably, the study states that even if there was a sudden substantial reduction in the amount of greenhouse gasses produced across the planet, there is still a real possibility that global warming will hit 2 degrees Celsius.

The study predicts that the 1.5 degrees threshold will be reached between 2033 and 2035. According to reports, if the planet reaches the 1.5 degrees threshold, there is an increased chance of extreme flooding, drought, wildfires, and more. These natural disasters can cause a ripple effect that leads to food shortages, poverty, and overall living conditions.

Furthermore, the report states that if 2 degrees is reached, there could be catastrophic and potentially irreversible impacts around the planet. A United Nations-backed report found that if 2 degrees is reached, approximately 3 billion people will be pushed into "chronic water scarcity." Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor at Stanford University and a co-author on the study, said the artificial intelligence predicted a 50% chance that global warming will reach 2 degrees before 2050 if emissions around the planet remain high.

In other recent news, Elon Musk has described Twitter as a flaming dumpster fire while also saying that the company may need to rip out all of its code and start from scratch. The apparent comments from Musk come from Dave Rubin who recently spent 48 hours touring Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

NEWS SOURCES:edition.cnn.com, pnas.org

