Sony shutting down one of the best PlayStation Plus bonuses

Sony is shutting down the excellent PlayStation Plus Collection on May 9, 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Collection was one of the best surprises of the PlayStation 5's launch. The program is an added PlayStation Plus subscription bonus that gives PS5 owners access to a library of recommended PS4 games. Sony essentially gave all new PS5 buyers a head start with a pre-sorted games collection. It was also the best way to bridge the PS4 and PS5 generations.

The PS Plus Collection is coming to an end on May 9, but PlayStation Plus subscribers can still claim the games currently offered at any point up until then and keep them forever. Years ago, I said the PS Plus Collection was a golden ticket for subscriber retention, and Sony could use some other ways to spark PS Plus retention especially as subscribers fell by nearly 2 million last quarter.

So why did this happen? I'm betting that the licenses for these games have expired, but Sony does also want more people to subscribe to PS Plus. Having a countdown timer on some of these great PS4 games creates Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) that could propel more sign ups. Sony should be taking the opposite angle and add value to spark sign-ups versus taking away value that already exists.

"From May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer b available as a PlayStation Plus benefit. You cana dd any of the titles from the PlaySTation Plus collection to your Game Libary before May 9 and play at any time in the future with an active PlayStation Plus membership.

"PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, Monthly Games, and other existing benefits will not be affected by this change."

The PlayStation Plus Collection includes

  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • God of War
  • Infamous: Second Son
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil: Biohazard
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Until Dawn
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us: Remastered
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

