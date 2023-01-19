All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE breaks DDR5 world record with an overlock speed of DDR5-11136

With over 11Gb/s speeds recorded on a GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, a new DDR5 overclocking world record has been set by GIGABYTE.

GIGABYTE breaks DDR5 world record with an overlock speed of DDR5-11136
Published
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

With the arrival of DDR5 technology into the memory space, extreme overclocking of RAM has seen some remarkable results in recent times. And we can add a new world record into the history books today as HiCookie - an in-house overclocker over at GIGABYTE - has managed to push speeds to an incredible DDR5-11136 OC (5567.5 effective), which is over 11 Gb/sec.

GIGABYTE breaks DDR5 world record with an overlock speed of DDR5-11136 02
Open Gallery 3

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Tachyon motherboard

The results were achieved on a GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Tachyon motherboard custom-built for extreme memory overclocking thanks to its dual-DIMM design with an Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU.

The memory used was GIGABYTE's own AORUS DDR5-8333 modules, representing some of the fastest DDR5 modules you can get. Well, you will be able to get - these modules are as-yet unreleased.

Of course, to achieve these sorts of speeds, HiCookie used LN2 cooling to push a single module to DDR5-11136. CAS timings were set to 64-127-127-127-127-2, as validated via HWBOT. No data was provided on memory voltages, so that side of this world record OC run remains to be seen.

GIGABYTE breaks DDR5 world record with an overlock speed of DDR5-11136 03
Open Gallery 3

The previous world record involved a pair of G.Skill DDR5-8000 RAM modules, which were pushed to an impressive DDR5-10000 overclock on an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard.

Following the run, GIGABYTE has updated the official page for the Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard to note the world record speeds. As seen in the image above, the DDR5-11136 world record OC speed is listed in big, bold writing.

But, as they say, records are made to be broken. With ADATA XPG DDR5-12600 memory on the horizon, odds are we'll be looking at another record-breaking OC run soon.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, gigabyte.com, hwbot.org

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

